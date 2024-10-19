Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $219.77, but opened at $201.76. Badger Meter shares last traded at $199.77, with a volume of 62,979 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.81.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

