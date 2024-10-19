Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share by the bank on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

