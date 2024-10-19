Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.