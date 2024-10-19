Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.
Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.
Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
