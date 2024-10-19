Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

