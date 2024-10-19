Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $554,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 158.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.79 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

