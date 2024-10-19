Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 181 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.