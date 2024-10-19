Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 2,174 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 210,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.