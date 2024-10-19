Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

