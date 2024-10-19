Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $155.12 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,303 shares of company stock worth $2,511,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

