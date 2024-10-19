Barclays Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $72.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,059.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

