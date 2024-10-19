Barclays Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $47.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

