Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$30.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. In other news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,477. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.70. The stock has a market cap of C$50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

