Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

