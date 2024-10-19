Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,149 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

