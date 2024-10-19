Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $64.35 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $64,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $176.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

