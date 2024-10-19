Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $122.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

