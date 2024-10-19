Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.1% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $75,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 51.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 45.2% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $613.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.