Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 52,282 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 86.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

