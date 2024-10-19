Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

