BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Hovde Group

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) had its price target upped by Hovde Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BayCom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BCML opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BayCom has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

