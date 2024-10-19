Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Hold

Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.17.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

BTE opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

