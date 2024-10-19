BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBBB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. BBB Foods has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBB Foods will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth $103,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

