Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 151,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Benton Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

