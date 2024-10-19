Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) versus Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Financial Review

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp -9.09% 3.25% 0.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp $62.28 million 5.79 $19.90 million $0.83 26.69

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Berkshire Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

