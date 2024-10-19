Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 44,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

