Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 227.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

