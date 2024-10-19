Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $329.79, but opened at $345.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $345.98, with a volume of 33,196 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after acquiring an additional 634,311 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,824,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,340,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

