Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Upgraded by Noble Financial to Strong-Buy

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTM

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 4.7 %

BTM opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.35.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 307.37% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul purchased 19,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $29,909.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bitcoin Depot news, major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul acquired 19,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,909.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,909.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,390.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 155,786 shares of company stock worth $257,817 and sold 70,100 shares worth $109,637. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.