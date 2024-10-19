BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,823.16

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $76,823.16 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

