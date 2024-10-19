Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.83 and traded as high as C$9.44. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 165,550 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The company has a market cap of C$551.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$784,000.00. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

