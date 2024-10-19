BlackCardCoin Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.30114847 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,023,316.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

