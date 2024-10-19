BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,948,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 140,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 41,322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 138.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 167,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 160,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

