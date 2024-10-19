BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 257.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,007.02. 505,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,853. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $915.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.36. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.