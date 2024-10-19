BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 257.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.46.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,007.02. 505,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,853. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $915.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.36. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
