Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 474,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,283,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several analysts have commented on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,765.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 54,303 shares of company stock valued at $192,926 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 58.7% in the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 8.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blend Labs by 3,799.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 638,102 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 523,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 375,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

