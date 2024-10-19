Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

