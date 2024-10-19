Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

