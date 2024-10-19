Blue Trust Inc. Has $17.35 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 213,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 109,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.52 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

