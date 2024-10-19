Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $128.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $128.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

