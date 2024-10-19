Blue Trust Inc. Has $433.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,675 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 5.6% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $433,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 161,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,869,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $97.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

