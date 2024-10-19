Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 18.51% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $171,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMOM. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

