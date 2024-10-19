Blue Trust Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

