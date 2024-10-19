Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market cap of $19.81 million and $28.16 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,948,059,326.2937593 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.24636035 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $32,120,194.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

