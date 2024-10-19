Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $54.79 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,845,623 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

