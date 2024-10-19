BMO Capital Markets Cuts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $25.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.50. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 145.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

