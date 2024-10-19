BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $433.89, but opened at $449.51. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $444.00, with a volume of 122,041 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $330.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNGU. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

