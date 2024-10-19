BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.28 and last traded at C$25.24. Approximately 5,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.18.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.60.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

