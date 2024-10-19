BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.87 and last traded at $113.62, with a volume of 3318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $3,429,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

