Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,350.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,394.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,980.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3,820.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.