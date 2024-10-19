Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.58 and last traded at $164.08, with a volume of 35947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.13.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

