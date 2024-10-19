Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$18.02 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$14.45 and a 12 month high of C$18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.45.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

